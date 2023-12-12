Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on his 43rd birthday

In a poignant tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla on what would have been his 43rd birthday, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz, took to social media to express his heartfelt emotions. The Bigg Boss 13 winner’s friends and family are commemorating the special day with fond memories of the charismatic actor.

Sharing a snapshot from their Bigg Boss 13 days, Shehbaz posted a touching note alongside the picture, addressing Shukla as ‘sher’ (lion). In the emotional post, he conveyed his gratitude for having Sidharth in their lives, stating, “Happy birthday sher. I feel so blessed that you were a part of our life. Hope you’re having the best time in heaven. Happy birthday again.”

The social media post quickly garnered responses from netizens who joined in expressing their shared sentiments of missing the beloved actor. Sidharth Shukla, a multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry, left an indelible mark through his roles in popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3, and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Beyond his television success, Shukla clinched victory in reality shows, emerging as the winner of both Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. His versatile skills extended to hosting duties on programs such as Savdhaan India and India’s Got Talent, showcasing the breadth of his talent.

Notably, Shukla achieved international recognition by securing the World’s Best Model title in December 2005, triumphing over participants from Asia, Latin America, and Europe. His journey in the entertainment world began with his acting debut in 2008 in the lead role of the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

In 2014, Sidharth Shukla made a seamless transition to Bollywood, marking his debut in the film industry with a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor’s untimely departure on September 2, 2021, left a void in the hearts of his fans, friends, and colleagues, making occasions like his birthday a bittersweet reminder of the enduring impact he had on the entertainment landscape. Today, as those who knew and admired him celebrate his life, the memory of Sidharth Shukla lives on in the hearts of those who cherished him.