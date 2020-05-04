While the last two seasons of Broken But Beautiful has managed to create some buzz among the audiences, fans have already started making a huge demand for its third season. Recently, Ekta Kapoor dropped a bombshell on us all that the lead pair – Vikrant and Harleen won’t be a part of the third season. And this is where fans have started making speculations for the next Jodi to take their place.

However, to ease the speculative game, there is a high demand to cast Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the next season of Broken But Beautiful. Since then, the duo is running a race on social media.

One of the biggest reasons for this shoulder to shoulder race is that both have been arch enemies in Bigg Boss. Both the individuals also carry immense fame and soon after Bigg Boss were seen in music videos individually which were also widely loved by all.

Now the excitement for the third season has increased as this time, the lead cast for the show is being extensively demanded by the audiences and this as well shows that the show has created quite a stir like no other.

The last two seasons of Broken But Beautiful is exclusively available on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.