Bigg Boss 13 is already over but seems like the contestants have been in the same phase, cherishing moments they have created in the reality show. While everyone is in lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, it seems like Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been feeling nostalgic and recalling his Bigg Boss days.

Sidharth, on Wednesday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback fun-loving video from the reality show. The video is a compilation of Sidharth’s fun-filled moments with his co-contestants in the house.

View this post on Instagram . . Video courtesy: @i_am_ace_gaikar A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on May 19, 2020 at 11:33pm PDT

From his banter with Shehnaaz Gill to his flirting with Shefali Jariwala, from SidNaaz enjoying Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhuirma Tuli’s fight to teasing Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, the video has it all.

Though Sidharth was touted to be the angry young man of Bigg Boss 13, his quirky and witty one-liners made many heads turn. His light-hearted and lively side won many hearts, which eventually made him earn the trophy of the show. This throwback video is made by one of Sidharth’s fans, and the actor was so happy to see it that he shared it with everyone. He captioned it as, ‘Something that put a smile on my face.’

As soon as Sidharth posted the video, his fans went crazy and his post was flooded with comments. For the unversed, post Bigg Boss, Sidharth and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill had teamed up for a music video “Bhula Dunga”, crooned by Darshan Raval.