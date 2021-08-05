Sharad Kelkar: ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 2 offers important lesson

Sharad Kelkar is returning as the narrator for the animation series ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 2. The actor says this season of the show offers an important lesson for viewers.

Talking about the same, Sharad said: “The first season of The Legend of Hanuman received an overwhelming response and became a landmark for digital content. Mythology has been part of our culture and The Legend of Hanuman franchise has proven that top quality animation is a wonderful medium to showcase these legendary tales to viewers of all ages.”

“I am eagerly looking forward to the release of The Legend of Hanuman Season 2, which shows the inspiring tale of how the mightiest warrior embraces his powers when faced by the biggest evil. This season has an important lesson in inner growth as well as choosing the path of good, which will appeal to everyone,” he further said.

The latest season takes Mahabali Hanuman’s journey forward as the mighty warrior faces Ravan and his army.

‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 2, created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi P. Singhal, has been directed by Kang and Navin John, with Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande, and Arshad Syed as the lead writers.

The 13-episode series will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 6.