Surbhi Chandna is among the topmost actresses of Telly-town. She has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting skills in the shows including Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani.

The diva’s stint as Annika set the bar high for her and with Sanjivani’s Dr Ishani, Surbhi managed to take it up by a notch. Her performance as Dr Ishani impressed her fans and more so, her looks during each episode set the internet on fire. From rocking breezy outfits to dresses, Surbhi’s style became the talk of the town.

Recently, Sanjivani took three- years leap. With it, handsome Gaurav Chopra joined the show as Mr NV Singh and ended up marrying Dr Ishani aka Surbhi. Off the screen, Surbhi shared a great bond with her co-star and often shared photos from the sets to add to the curiosity among the fans. And, this time is no different.

Surbhi took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with her suave co-actor Gaurav Chopra.

In the photos, Surbhi is seen clad in blue ripped jeans with a crop top and a white mid-cut kurta over it. Her hair is perfectly styled and Surbhi can be seen slaying with a stunning pair of earrings.

Alongside Surbhi, Gaurav can be seen looking dapper in a white shirt, tie and trousers and a jacket. To add to his look, Gaurav added a cool pair of glasses. Dr Ishani and Nv Singh aka Surbhi and Gaurav were a sight to behold in the photos.

Surbhi captioned it, “This Calm Sweet Soul is a delight to work with.. So much suave .. so much learning & lessons Thankyou GC for the joyride everyday #sanjivani #drishani #nvsingh #swipeleftThese candid have my heart (sic).”

Meanwhile, last month, Sanjivani’s time slot was changed to 6:30 pm from 7:30 pm. Also, the show underwent a leap after which Gaurav made his entry as Mr NV Singh, an investor who owns Sanjivani.