Eid-Ul-Fitr is finally here and the celebrations have already begun all over the country. However, this year, people are observing a quiet festival amidst the Coronavirus scare that has taken everyone under its sway. They have been celebrating ‘meethi Eid’ virtually by sending best wishes to their friends and family. While everyone is busy sending wishes, telly town celebs have also wished their fans, friends and well wishers on the special occasion.

They took to their respective social media handles to wish their dear ones. Among those celebs, who have sent greetings on the occasion were Shivin Narang, Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, and Shaheer Sheikh.

Beyhadh 2 fame actor Shivin Narang wished fans Eid Mubarak through an Instagram story. In the post, one can see Shivin sporting white kurta and black pyjama with a cap. It seems like Shivin is praying to Allah and reading namaz.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna has also wished everyone on the special occasion of Eid. She has shared a picture of herself wearing a pink outfit with printed golden flowers. Not just this, she can be seen all dressed up for the occasion. From her glam to jewellery pieces including maang tika, earring and choker necklace, everything just seems apt for the occasion.

Shaheer Sheikh has also shared a photo of a picturesque location while wishing fans on the occasion. Mohsin Khan has wished everyone Chaand Mubarak by sharing a picture in which he is seen sitting with a table full of delicacies!

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry too along with other sectors is at halt. Amidst all this, celebs have been doing their bit to entertain their fans via social media.