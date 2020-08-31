Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India finally ended on Sunday with a good note. The show after a long wait finally declared its winner and it’s none other than Nia Sharma. After battling with Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma won the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

Having an adventurous fun-filled ride, Nia made her way to the title and lifted the trophy. The finale episode included pythons, spinning stunts at towering heights, and a three-part heist specially designed by host Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India came to an end with a ‘bang’. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Nia shared a couple of pictures with her winning trophy and with the entire crew.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, “Khatron ke Khiladi ‘Made in Indiaaaaa’ Jeeeeettttttt gayyyyyiiiiiiiiiiii.. Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty.. You’re the Bawseeeeeee! @rod__sunil @karanwahi Respect (sic).”

As soon as Nia revealed this ‘special win’, her fans and friends from the industry went gaga over her achievement. They bombarded her comment section with congratulatory messages. Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Joyti, Arjun Bijlani, Heli Daruwala, Jaswir Kaur, Monica Dogra, Shantanu Maheshwari, Amruta Khanvilkar, Krystle D’Souza, Aditi Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Anita Hassanandani, Vikaas Kalantri and many others from the Indian Television industry showered love and blessings on Nia.