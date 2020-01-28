Mona Singh, who recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Shyam Rajgopalan is celebrating her one month anniversary. The actress is enjoying the phase of life. The duo tied the knot on December 27th, 2019 in a closed ceremony. Since her big day, the actress keeps sharing adorable pictures from her married life.

On Monday, the actress completed one month of marital bliss with her husband and her happiness knows no bounds.

To recall the beautiful moments once again, Mona took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable wedding video on her monthversary. She captioned the same, “And .. it’s been a month already (sic).”

In the video, one can see everything from the pre-wedding ceremonies to the pheras. The video has encapsulated all the fun-filled moments of the couple’s special time with their family and friends.

We can also see a glimpse of Mona and Shyam’s fiery chemistry as they share some cosy moments together. They look blissfully happy in each other’s arms as they shake a leg together.

For the unversed, Mona exchanged wedding vows in private ceremony as per traditional Hindu customs in Mumbai.