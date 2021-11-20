‘KBC 13’: Schoolboy to use prize money for technology to make salt water potable

A class 10 student from Delhi Public School, Manas Gaikwad became the first student to win 50 lakh points as part of the ‘Students Special Week’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’.

This week rupees have been replaced with points on the show since only students will be on the hot seat this week.

Manas Gaikwad shares on being the first student to win 50 lakh points, “I believe that ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a prestigious platform that channelizes students to gain more knowledge, gain respect, chance to interact with a great personality like Amitabh Bachchan sir as well as money for better future.”

Manas has been the city topper for National Science Talent Search Examination, zonal topper for National Cyber Olympiad besides winning various accolades for singing and inter-school competitions at the zonal and national levels and he also aspires to become an entrepreneur.

On his ultimate target in life and utilizing his money in order to create technology related to the conversion of saltwater to drinking water, he added further.

He adds: “My dream is to become an entrepreneur and have my own start-up. I will use the amount that I’ve won (50 lakh points) after I turn 18 years old and invest it into my start-up. My start-up will create technologies related to the conversion of saltwater to drinking water using renewable solar energy that is carbon-free and utilize technologies like hydroponics, that is a type of horticulture or aquaponics that combines aquaculture (the growing of fish in a closed environment) with hydroponics to grow food. I also aim to be an angel investor someday.”

Sony Entertainment Television is telecasting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Kids Special Week’.

(With inputs from IANS)