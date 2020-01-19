Kitani Mohabbat Hai starring Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles was an epitome of romance for many. The show which started in 2009, on Sunday, has completed its 11 years and still looks so fresh and new. The chemistry between the main protagonists Arjun Punjj and Arohi cannot be forgotten as they’ve made a special place in viewers’ hearts.

On Sunday, Karan took to his official twitter handle to share a beautiful throwback video from the show to ring in this moment. Taking everyone down the memory lane, Karan posted his video and made everyone feel nostalgic.

Back in 2009, the show has remained on the top of its game and the family drama was loved by the audience. Karan and Kritika’s on-screen and off-screen bond made many heads turn.

Well, it is not only Karan who is feeling nostalgic, but the couple’s fans are also missing the duo. They have been taking to Twitter since yesterday to shower the duo with love and happiness as they reminiscence they fiery chemistry in the show.

Apart from the duo, the show also starred Hiten Tejwani, Rakshanda Khan, and Pooja Gor in pivotal roles.