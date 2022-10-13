Karan Kundrra shares a post on Instagram & hints at a new project

What seems to have surfaced on social media is a picture of Karan going down on one knee and proposing to a girl whose back is turned toward the camera.

What makes this post even more exciting is that Karan himself has shared it on his social media and the fans can’t contain their excitement as it seems like the girl in the picture is Tejasswi Prakash herself!

If this is true, that means the duo is all set to come together for another single and TejRan fans would over the moon, surely! We are all waiting now with bated breath on what this new music video will be about and for an official confirmation of the actress with him in the video, aren’t you?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have painted the town red with their adorable videos, lunches and dinners, and cutesy banter. The duo is surely one of the most sought-after couples in the entertainment industry and with reason!

Both of these talented actors have multiple projects in their kitty which only goes on to prove that they have just what it takes to be tagged as a ‘power couple’ and their fans have given them a hashtag – #TejRan.