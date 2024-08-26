Kamya Panjabi: True equality would make every day a celebration

On Women’s Equality Day, actress Kamya Panjabi shared her thoughts on the ongoing struggle for genuine equality, emphasizing that true progress would mean celebrating equality every day, not just on a designated day.

Kamya pointed out that while discussions about equality are common, real change remains elusive. “We celebrate it and talk about it,” she said, “but the reality is that if we had achieved true equality, every day would be a cause for celebration. Unfortunately, we’re still far from that goal.”

She expressed skepticism about the visible changes in society, noting that underlying trust and belief in equality are still lacking. “People may say things have improved, but deep down, there’s a persistent lack of faith. Sometimes it feels like the concept of equality is just a joke for those who fail to see the broader picture.”

Kamya highlighted the unique challenges within the entertainment industry, where competition often overshadows support and collaboration. “In this field, people are more concerned with maintaining their own status than with lifting others up. This insecurity and lack of support are significant barriers to progress.”

She stressed the importance of unity and mutual support, especially in such a competitive environment. “Entertainment has the power to send powerful social messages. We need to come together to create meaningful content while supporting each other,” Kamya urged.

Reflecting on the portrayal of women in television, Kamya noted a positive shift from past stereotypes. “There was a time when women were often shown as weak, but even then, they were resilient and supported their families. Now, we see much stronger, more dynamic female characters onscreen.”

She highlighted her own role in the TV show “Ishq Jabariya,” where her character, Mohini, embodies strength and determination. “In our show, we explore the complex dynamics between two women who sometimes bring each other down, but our lead character, played by Sidhhi Sharma, is also a powerful woman fighting for her rights.”

Kamya Panjabi is currently appearing in “Ishq Jabariya,” where she continues to portray strong, resilient female characters.