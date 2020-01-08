One of the most sought after actress of the TV industry, Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly a fashion icon. She has time and again proved it with her sartorial choices. She looks both graceful and comfortable in both her ethnic as well as western choices. The actress, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a new picture of her.

On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, flaunting her winter look. She can be seen donning a white and brown sweater, complimenting her features. She also sported a muffler and black shades. A subtle coat of make-up, brunette tresses styled in wavy hairdo completed her look. She captioned the same as,” Thank You (sic).”

The actor has been in the news as her new series Code M’s trailer got released and the same has been getting thumbs up from the masses. She is playing the role of Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer. Her main agenda is to investigate the mysterious death of an army officer and in the process reveal the corruption in Indian army.

Seema Biswas, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the series. The actor is currently winning hearts as Maya in Beyhadh 2.