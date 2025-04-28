Jennifer Winget and Parineeti Chopra wrap up thrilling new series; Check BTS pics here!

Big news for fans of Jennifer Winget and Parineeti Chopra! The duo has officially finished shooting their much-anticipated mystery thriller series, and judging by the behind-the-scenes photos, it’s been quite a ride.

Jennifer took to Instagram over the weekend to share her excitement with a series of cheerful snaps featuring co-star Parineeti, director Rensil D’Silva, and the rest of the hardworking crew.

Flashing big smiles and tight hugs, Jennifer Winget looked visibly emotional as she celebrated the journey’s end. Along with the pictures, she penned a heartfelt message: “And it’s a wrap!! So incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the unforgettable memories made over the last few weeks! A huge thank you to each and every one of you who made this experience so amazing! Thank you!”

Parineeti, too, gave fans a glimpse into the final days on set. She shared some cozy behind-the-scenes moments from Himachal Pradesh on her Instagram Stories, showing the beautiful locations where the thriller came to life.

One highlight? A group shot shared by producer Siddharth P. Malhotra featuring Jennifer, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, and more — a sneak peek into the star-studded energy behind the project.

While plot details are still tightly under wraps, creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’Silva have teased just enough to get everyone curious. In a joint statement, they expressed their excitement:

“We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that champions diverse and compelling storytelling. With a cast this talented and Parineeti making her series debut with us, we can’t wait for viewers to experience the twists and turns we have in store.”

With Netflix backing the project and such a powerhouse team in front of and behind the camera, expectations are sky-high.

Stay tuned — the mystery is just getting started!