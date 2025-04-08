Jennifer Winget spills the tea on early fashion blunders

Jennifer Winget, the ever-glamorous face we know from shows like ‘Beyhadh’, ‘Bepannah’, and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, recently served up some real talk about her fashion evolution—and let’s just say, it’s ‘relatable’. In a refreshingly honest moment, the actress opened up about how far she’s come from her rookie days of style misfires to becoming one of television’s most effortlessly stylish stars.

Speaking at the chic Magnum lounge during Lakmé Fashion Week, Jennifer Winget didn’t hold back. “I didn’t really have a fashion style back then,” she admitted, smiling at the memory. “I didn’t have ‘that much’ style, to be honest. But over the years, you watch, you learn, you grow.”

And grow, she has. Today, her vibe is all about sustainable fashion and clean, minimal aesthetics. “Now, I’m more into sustainable chic. I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible,” she said, clearly proud of the evolution she’s undergone.

But getting here wasn’t without its share of fashion faux pas.

When asked to dish on her biggest regrets, Jennifer laughed, “So many! Especially early in my career—I had no idea what I was doing with my makeup or clothes. I was just kind of… winging it.”

And honestly, who hasn’t been there?

Though she couldn’t single out one cringe-worthy outfit, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ star admitted there were plenty of moments she’d rather forget. “I don’t remember any ‘one’ particular outfit, but man, I’ve made mistakes,” she said with a laugh. Still, she doesn’t seem to regret the journey—it’s all part of the ride. “That’s how you learn, right?”

And learn she did—not just about fashion, but about how to separate her on-screen personas from her personal sense of style.

“When I’m playing a character, it’s the character’s outfit, not Jennifer’s,” she explained. “If I’m playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly. But I don’t dress like that in real life. Although, you know, sometimes there are similarities, but mostly they’re very different.”