Amid rumours floating on social media stating that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be replacing Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, the actress, herself, has clarified that she is not replacing anyone in the show.

Divyanka, recently took to her Instagram stories to refute the news and wrote, “DTD as Prerna in KZK? It’s a rumour! (Just clearing the air for those who care).

Recently, it was reported that Erica and Parth Samthaan, who play Prerna and Anurag in the show, are planning to quit. According to India TV, Parth has already given his notice and will shoot till September 10-11.

The report further cited a number of reasons for Parth’s decision to quit, including the fact that he has been offered a better project, his reluctance to play father to a 10-year-old and monetary issues. He is also said to be upset that the focus of the show has shifted to Prerna’s track with Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Patel. Erica, meanwhile, was said to be leaving the show for ‘better prospects’. However, there is no official confirmation about their exit.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, ‘Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth’s shoes but are finding it difficult.’

Not only Parth and Erica but Sahil Anand (Anupam) is also planning to exit the show.

Erica shot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from home for a while, with the director, cinematographer and creative team constantly monitoring her on video call. However, she returned to the sets earlier this month, as she felt that the show was suffering because of this.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has earlier collaborated with KZK maker Ekta Kapoor in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which co-starred Karan Patel opposite her. Fans were expecting that the hit pairing of Karan and Divyanka will be seen once again in KZK but it turns out to be untrue.