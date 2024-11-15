Divyanka Tripathi on family, sacrifices and rediscovering dreams

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, known for her roles in popular TV shows like ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, has won the hearts of millions with her performances. After her marriage to actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016, Divyanka’s priorities shifted, balancing her thriving career with her family life.

In a recent interview, she reflected on this shift, describing how marriage changed her approach to her work and how it influenced her decision to accept her latest role in the show ‘Magic of Shiri’.

Divyanka explained that before her marriage, she was dedicated to working long hours, often around the clock. However, once married, she wanted to dedicate more time to her family and friends, adjusting her schedule to allow for a more balanced life.

Now, Divyanka stars as Shiri in ‘Magic of Shiri’, where she plays a homemaker striving to achieve her dream of becoming a magician. The show, set in the bustling Paharganj neighborhood of 90s Delhi, is not only a story of magic but also a tribute to the everyday sacrifices that women make for their families.

For Divyanka, Shiri’s character feels relatable and genuine, especially in the context of Indian society, where women are often seen prioritizing family over personal dreams. In her words, the series captures a reality that remains unchanged in many small towns across India, even in the present day.

She feels that her role is a reminder of the dedication and resilience of women everywhere, many of whom quietly set aside their own aspirations for the sake of their loved ones.

In preparing to portray Shiri, Divyanka Tripathi delved deep into her character, dedicating herself to embodying her in the most authentic way possible. She took ballet lessons to enhance her movements and stage presence, bringing a distinct elegance to the role.

The physical demands of the role extended beyond ballet, as she even learned sword fighting, despite being entirely new to it. She laughingly recounted how she accidentally broke parts of her home during practice because of the heavy swords her instructor brought for the scenes.

One of the most challenging aspects of portraying Shiri was mastering the magic tricks. Divyanka joked about her “butterfingers” and how her husband frequently worries about her habit of dropping things. Despite this, she learnt tricks like sleight-of-hand and practiced rigorously with balls, pens, cards, and coins.

Working alongside Jaaved Jaaferi in ‘Magic of Shiri’ was another rewarding aspect of the show. Divyanka has immense respect for Jaaved, praising his skill as an actor and his transformation into a serious role—a departure from his typical comedic persona. She found it so convincing that she nearly forgot his real self, admiring how he brought depth to the role.