The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has taken everyone under its sway. It has put everyone’s lives at risk. It has affected globally and constant efforts are still going on for making a vaccine or medication for the deadly virus. Recently, TV actress Jaya Bhattacharjee took to social media to mourn the death of her Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan’s demise.

According to the actress, Irfan was battling a prolonged illness and his health further deteriorated when he contracted COVID-19 in the hospital. Jaya, who played the role of Vasundhara Pandey in Thapki said that proper treatment should be given on time to ‘save a life’.

Jaya took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with Irfan in which he can be seen donning a costume of a teddy bear. The actress expressed her grief over his death.

She wrote, “#thapkipyaarki team..The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but… Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more. Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life…thats what I believe (sic).”

Meanwhile, Jaya is working round the clock to help the people amid the COVID-19 crisis. From feeding stray animals to providing ration to transgender community, the actress is actively working to support those, who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.