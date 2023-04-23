‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ actress Monica Khanna makes her OTT debut with ‘Surkh’

TV actress Monica Khanna, who is known for working in shows such as ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Afsar Bitiya’, ‘Aasman Se Aagey’, ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’, and currently in ‘Durga Aur Charu’, is all set to make her OTT debut with ‘Surkh’.

The actress says that she feels blessed to have gotten such an important role in the web series.

“This is my first web series and I am going to play a cop. A female officer who is very honest and strict. So basically, whenever you put on the uniform, you have that confidence and your lifestyle changes according to it. It’s really an incredible experience of playing a cop because some cases tease you up to the neck which creates an urge in you to finish the case. That momentary or temporary life that I am living right now is mesmerising. It feels really great and courageous when you put on that uniform, with all the responsibilities. I feel we actors are blessed to have been portraying and living such roles,” she says.

She adds: “My OTT debut could not have come at a better time. I feel whatever happens, it happens for the good. And the moment Durga and Charu got over, I got this opportunity and I couldn’t say no.

“OTT has given tough competition to TV,” she says, adding: “But both the industries have their own points. OTT is done very naturally in the flow with inspiring experiences wherein on TV, it has to be quick because of the telecast, scripts reasons. In OTT, we have a bound script and we know the series, once started, has an end also. You are very well aware of the characters and the script. But in television, everything is spontaneous with so many sudden changes. But honestly, I love both of them.”

This is not the first time Monika is playing the role of a cop. “I have played a pivotal role of a cop in one of my Spanish films, Alex’s Strip. I wasn’t wearing the uniform, but in this situation I had the opportunity to do so and represent a UP officer. The feeling of wearing the uniform is unparalleled, the pride that you feel, the respect that it commando” she says.

The series is being shot at Lucknow.

“Lucknow has always been very close to my heart because it is my maternal home. So, I’ve got an opportunity to come here and shoot. The food, the place is amazing. We were shooting in the outskirts of Lucknow. Weather changes were very real which also affected our health but it doesn’t matter because the show must always go on. The whole experience is so beautiful when you’re shooting in the real location. The vibe is always very different and it feels all very real,” she says.

Talking about working with Sharad Malhotra and Manish Raisinghan, she says: “Both are amazing actors and they are both good in their own way. When it comes to Manish, he is just like a kid, he can never sit at one place, brushing up with his photography skills and he is very energetic. When it comes to Sharad, he is a very professional, focussed and a lovely human being and we have made a very good bond. Both of them are very good at their craft. They are very fun loving. I am so glad that I got to work with them.”