Hina Khan seems to be spending her time wisely amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She can be seen trying hands on her old hobbies. Not only this, the actress is also creating awareness among the masses through her social media handles. From painting to correctly wearing the mask, the actress has been passing all the important tips. Yet again, the actress has something for her fans. This time, Hina is teaching her fans how to make masks at home. The actress has shown the process of making reusable masks with things one can easily find at home.

The actress took to her official Instagram account to share a detailed video, wherein she is showing the step-by-step process of making a mask at home. Hina took the initiative as the Ministry of Health recently recommended people to make their own reusable masks at home. Also, considering the shortage of masks and sanitizers in the market, Hina took the call to make masks for herself at home. She said that this will help reduce the burden on the health sector and act as a small contribution by everyone.

In the video, Hina shares the detailed process of stitching a good, new and reusable mask to keep Coronavirus at bay and stay safe. The actress picked up some quirky pieces of cloth to get started with the stitching and slowly and steadily finished making the hand-sewn face masks. After the stitching was over, Hina used a white color elastic to tuck at the corner of the homemade mask, so one can easily cover his or her face with it.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “#HomeMade #Reusable #Masks. So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself.#WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19 (Sic).”

The actress is trying her best to help others during this time of distress. She is regularly seen sharing posts about positivity and asking everyone to have hope and faith that this time will also pass away. The actress is consistently urging people to stay indoors and use all precautionary measures to help in this war against Coronavirus.