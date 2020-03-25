It’s just been a day since PM Modi announced a complete countrywide lockdown, seeing the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Welcoming the decision, several celebs including the Telly-town are doing every bit to create awareness through their social media handles.

The Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is also among those who have joined the league. She also lauded PM Modi’s efforts to combat the crisis but also recalled her long walks in the society amidst the lockdown. Surbhi has been staying at home since the shoots in Mumbai got stalled and hasn’t stepped out of her house amidst the shutdown in Maharashtra. However, after the PM’s announcement, the actress urged others to stay at home.

Surbhi took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos in which she can be seen strolling in her society compound. However, she expressed in her caption that from the past few weeks of lockdown, she has been staying at home and urged others to do the same.

Surbhi captioned the photos as, “Kuch Naya Ho Jaye .. Been a While I haven’t gone down for a walk in the society .. Aaj Achanak Bohot Pyaar coming .. Lekin that doesn’t mean otherwise .. Ghar se Naa Nikle .. Please STAY HOME & STAY SAFE .. #thisisserious.” Seeing Surbhi’s photos, several fans loved her looks and showered her with compliments in the comments. Her former Sanjivani colleague like Jason Tham commented on the photos and wrote, “wear mask (Sic).”

A day back, Surbhi shared a video with her mom of singing a song Tum Aa Gaye Ho amidst the shutdown. The popular television actor is making the most of her time off from work and is spending it with family. The actress was last seen in Sanjivani with Rohit Roy, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Punjj. However, recently, the show went off the air.