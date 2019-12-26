Bigg Boss 7 Jodi Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon have always been a fan favourite and every time there is some conversation between the two of them, they have all of our hearts. And well, it seems like another such moment is here.

Recently, Gauhar Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a new picture with Kushal Tandon. The duo was there for an outing. And as may be clear, it is about Kushal’s new venture.

Kushal has opened up his new lounge in Mumbai and Gauhar happened to be a part of the same. Alongside the picture, Gauhar also penned a sweet note for Kushal. She wrote, “Thank u for being an awesome host , wishing u great success with ur amazing new lounge @arbour28mumbai ! Lots n lots of best wishes ! with all the love (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kushal also took to his official Instagram handle to share some insightful pictures from the event.

Meanwhile, the actress continues to be vocal about the ongoing events in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and as usual, she has her opinion about the right and the wrong inside the house. In fact, she had also been a part of this season during the entry of the wild card contestants in the house.

Check out videos