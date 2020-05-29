Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala opened up on her father-in-law’s death amid lockdown. The actress revealed how she and her husband Parag witnessed a tough situation over the past week as his father died in Ghaziabad on May 25. Her father-in-law was not keeping well and had a heart attack on May 25.

In an interview with the Times of India, Shefali said, “It was an extremely stressful time but fortunately the flights had just resumed and we managed to get one out of Mumbai on the 26th and could make it in time for his last rites.” She added the rituals were performed with “just with immediate family for everyone’s safety” because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parag’s elder brother could not make it for the last rites of his father as he lives in Australia and international flights are not operational.

A day ago, Shefali took to her official Instagram handle to share her experience at the airport amidst the pandemic. She shared a selfie in which she can be seen fully covered. As a precautionary measure, the actress was seen using a mask and a face shield to cover her face.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “One of the busiest airports in the world #mumbaiairport , never looked so deserted before…lifeless I can say… this has been such a saddening travel experience… no hugs, no kisses, no enthusiasm… only fear. I pray to god it all becomes normal soon… but then wondering , maybe this is the new normal…. and it’s time to accept it… hope not ! (sic).”

Domestic air travel resumed in India on Monday post two months of coronavirus lockdown, and Shefali considers herself fortunate that she could board the flight and be with her family in time.