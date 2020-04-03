Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently become the target of cyberbullying and decided to raise her voice against the crime. The actress has lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell against the person who had been targeting her and her mother through an obscene audio clip on social media.

And to everyone’s surprise, Devoleena also revealed that the particular person happens to be a fan of her former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the reality show.

Devoleena, while talking to a portal stated that she usually ignores trolls but the person against whom the complaint has been filed crossed all his limits. She further added that cyberbullies take advantage of ‘freedom of speech’.

The actress had filed the complaint on Tuesday and sent a mail to the concerned authorities thereby requesting them to take necessary action at the earliest.

She also revealed that they are close to finding the person although it is difficult to track such people especially when they are living abroad. Devoleena added that her action will serve as a warning for all cyberbullies who stoop so down to support their favourite celebrities.

The actress has sent the audio clip to Shehnaa Gill’s brother Shehbaaz who is yet to respond to the same. Devoleena had earlier commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in the song “Bhula Dunga” that led to a war of words between the actress and #SidNaaz fans.