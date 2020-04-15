The COVID-19 scare has forced people to remain confined at their homes. This has led to some major paranoia in the minds of people. With the lockdown being extended to May 3, 2020, now, distress among everyone has widened. While both the Central as well as state governments are ensuring that everyone is getting food supply and essential items, there are a whole lot of sufferers who are not getting anything. We are talking about those stray animals, who are the real sufferers amidst the crisis.

These stray animals are not being fed as false rumours have been stating that animals are carriers of COVID-19. The problem is only increasing with each passing day, and many innocent animals are losing their lives.

Owing to all this, everyone is wondering what will happen in the coming days. After many TV actors including Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan, and Karan Patel, comedian Bharti Singh has also expressed her disappointment at the stray animals’ plight due to the deadly virus.

Recently, Bharti took to her official Instagram handle recently to urge people to not abandon dogs and take care of them, just like before as they need us.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had also appealed to the masses to look after stray animals.