Teaser of Khushalii Kumar’s debut film features the mystique voice of actress

The Kookie Gulati directorial, Dhokha – Round D Corner stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar. The suspense thriller marks Khushalii’s debut film and the teaser has created waves among movie lovers across the country.

At a recent song launch event from the film, Khushalii was asked how she felt when the teaser used her dialogues as a voiceover to which she said “For this, I would like to thank Kookie sir because he recognized the mystery in my voice to use it in the teaser. So the entire credit goes to him because there are some things as an actor that you don’t see and he saw that. Thank you so much sir for using my voice in the teaser!” Incidentally, this is the first time that a film debutant has voiced a trailer that only shows her director’s conviction in her performance!

Going by the teaser and Khushalii’s performance along with all the other stars, the movie sure looks like an exciting one and we’re waiting for the trailer to release now! What about you?

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma. Starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23rd September 2022.