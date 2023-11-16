‘Starfish’ Trailer Reveals Oceanic Drama: Premieres November 24, 2023

Following tantalizing teasers and a mesmerizing first look, Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, and Tusharr Khanna invite fans to immerse themselves in the enchanting realm of “Starfish.” The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s intricate narrative, promising a cinematic experience packed with emotional depth and compelling storytelling.

Set to hit the big screen with a powerful impact, “Starfish” weaves a spellbinding tale that resonates both on the surface and beneath. The trailer, accompanied by soul-stirring music, introduces viewers to a layered plot that explores the tranquility of the ocean’s surface and the turbulent storms hidden within.

Khushalii Kumar takes on the role of Tara, a skilled commercial diver with a rebellious spirit. Milind Soman portrays Arlo, a spiritual guru, while Tushar Khanna, making his debut in “Starfish,” embodies the character of Aman, Mr. Righteous. Ehan Bhat brings the character of Neil to life, a free-spirited individual.

Advertisement

Akhilesh Jaiswal directs this gripping drama, which unfolds in an underwater world. “Starfish” draws inspiration from Bina Nayak’s best-selling book, “Starfish Pickle,” promising an adventurous narrative centered around past secrets and unconventional life choices.

As the trailer delves into the depths of Khushalii’s character, Tara, it becomes evident that “Starfish” is poised to set new standards in storytelling. Tara’s declaration that she is “as deep as the ocean” takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery as she confronts demons from her past, beautifully mirroring the calm surface and tempestuous nature of the ocean itself.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series in collaboration with Almighty Motion Picture, “Starfish” is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023. Mark your calendars for a cinematic experience that promises to transport you into the heart of an extraordinary underwater adventure.