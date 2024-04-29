Delbar Arya and Gippy Garewal: A fresh pairing on the Pollywood horizon?

Actress Delbar Arya continues to make waves in the vibrant world of Pollywood. With her recent feat of wrapping up the filming of “Damdaa” alongside Singh Satvinder in just 23 days, she’s proven her mettle once again. But it seems like her journey is poised to take an even more exciting turn.

Word on the street is that Delbar Arya might just be gearing up to share the screen with none other than the beloved Punjabi actor, Gippy Garewal. Known for his charismatic presence on screen, Gippy has already left an indelible mark on the industry.

According to insiders, Delbar has been approached for Gippy’s next project following his recent film, “Shinda Shinda No Papa.” Sources suggest that both actors are being considered for the roles, with the production team eager to see them collaborate. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the buzz around the industry hints at a promising script that could potentially showcase their chemistry in a fresh light.

Delbar Arya, who has previously received acclaim for her roles in “PR” and the upcoming “Damdaa,” has already established herself as a versatile talent. Meanwhile, Gippy Garewal’s “Shinda Shinda No Papa” is slated for release on the 10th of May, adding to the anticipation surrounding this potential collaboration.

As fans eagerly await further developments, there’s a palpable sense of excitement in the air. The prospect of witnessing these two talents come together on the big screen has sparked hope for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Whether this partnership comes to fruition or not, one thing is for sure – the audience is in for a treat.