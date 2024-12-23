Taylor Swift stuns fan with $4,500 designer gift after hospital visit

Taylor Swift recently brought joy to a young fan during a visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 12. Known for her kind-hearted gestures, the 35-year-old pop icon spent the day spreading holiday cheer to patients.

During her visit, Swift met Naya, a teenage patient, and the two shared a lighthearted moment that quickly went viral.

While signing an ‘Eras Tour’ book for Naya, the teen complimented Swift’s outfit, calling it “tea” — a slang term for something stylish or cool. Swift, smiling warmly, responded, “You made my day with that.”

| Taylor sent the girl who admired her outfit at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City a matching one for Christmas pic.twitter.com/5ZsJv9dkXX — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 22, 2024

But Swift didn’t stop there. Days later, Naya shared a heartfelt video revealing a special Christmas gift from the superstar: the exact tartan outfit Swift had been wearing during their meeting.

The luxurious $4,500 Miu Miu ensemble included a $2,250 pleated skirt and a matching $2,250 button-down top.

“She is so amazing, I’m so blessed,” Naya captioned the video, showing her excitement as she unwrapped the gift. Along with the outfit, Swift included a handwritten note that read:

“When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan 🙂 Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha… Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.”

Swift’s thoughtful gesture is just one example of her longstanding dedication to her fans. In 2019, she donated $10,000 to help a teenager battling stage 4 cancer and contributed $5,000 to a Canadian fan struggling to pay tuition fees.