Taylor Swift fans in frenzy over alleged ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album leak

Taylor Swift aficionados are swirling in excitement and concern as alleged leaks from her forthcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ surface online ahead of its scheduled Friday debut.

Reportedly, snippets of the album’s tracks emerged online through a Google Drive link containing a purported 17 songs. This development has triggered a rift among fans, with some doubting their authenticity and speculating whether they might be the product of artificial intelligence. While some fans are advising against listening to the leaks and advocating for their reporting, others are expressing frustration, labeling those who spread the leaks as “fake Swifties.”

“In the midst of this, let’s turn our devices’ volume COMPLETELY OFF on Twitter for the NEXT 24 HRS and REPORT EVERY POST spamming about album leaks! We got this!” urged one dedicated fan on X.

Advertisement

Amidst the fervor surrounding the album’s imminent release, Swift teamed up with Spotify for a unique “library installation” at The Grove in Los Angeles. The event teased fans with Easter eggs related to the upcoming album, featuring intriguing lyrics like ‘One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen,’ and ‘Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait.’

The title of the album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ was unveiled by Swift herself during the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony. Fans speculate that the title could subtly reference a group chat involving Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, and his friends, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, known as ‘The Tortured Man Club.’

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch for the album’s release, fans are meticulously analyzing every detail, especially the lyrics, which some interpret as veiled nods to Swift’s past relationship with Alwyn.

Despite the pre-release commotion, Swifties eagerly await the complete musical experience promised by the album’s impending release.