Tamil Superstar Silambarasan lends his voice for Double XL’s latest track

After a trailer that’s garnering rave reviews all over, the makers of Double XL have now released the first song of the film – the peppy, party track Taali Taali which is out now!

One of the main highlights of the song is the playback by Tamil superstar Silambarasan (Simbu) whose recent films have sent the box-office into a frenzy.

Accompanying Silambarasan in the song are Sohail Sen (who has also composed it) and Rukhsaar Bandhukia.

The foot-tapping Taali Taali is a track that’s guaranteed to rock the dance floors; it’s penned by the writer of the film, Mudassar Aziz, which makes it even more special.

Taali Taali is the new party anthem and complements the fun quotient that the film offers. The song has been shot on the four principal actors in the film (Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra) and each one of them brings their own signature swag to the dance number.

Double XL comes to a theatre near you on 4th November 2022.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.

Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.