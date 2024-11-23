Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly set to tie the knot

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are head over heels for each other. The duo has always been vocal and open about their love for each other, giving netizens major couple goals. They are often attend events, and red carpets together. Latest reports suggest that the two might exchange vows in the following year. Moreover, the word is that Tamannaah and Vijay are looking for a blissful abode to share after marriage.

As per a report by123Telugu, the couple has already started their wedding preparation for next year and are on the hunt for their dream home. However, the news hasn’t been confirmed by either of the stars. Despite this, the report has stirred fans’ excitement who are rooting for the couple’s wedding.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly began their relationship in December 2022. The two actors met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2.’ While the couple initially remained secretive about their relationship, Tamannaah confirmed dating Vijay in June 2023. During an interview, the ‘Stree 2’ actress called him her ‘happy place.’ Moreover, Vijay also opened up about his relationship with the actress earlier this year.

During his interview with Mashable, the ‘Janne Jaan’ actor reflected on the initial reaction to their dating news among netizens. Vijay expressed his initial disbelief, saying, “Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai is mein but I got used to it now. Pehle aisa laga ki meri film release se badi news hai so that was a big reveal of how people see things.” However, he has since grown accustomed to the attention. The actor added that both he and Tamannaah are “strong and lovely” and enjoy the public spotlight.

Additionally, during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, he revealed the reason why he doesn’t want to hide his love anymore. Vijay stated that being in the public eye and hiding a relationship takes too much effort. He added that the secrecy also restricts one from living a normal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s last appearance was the song sequence in the blockbuster film ‘Stree 2.’ Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s last was the web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.’