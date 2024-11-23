Vikrant Massey’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ gets nods from Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

Released on November 15, Vikrant Massey’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has taken over the nation. It has stirred a dialogue around the incident it chronicles. Based on the 2002 Godhra Riots, the film narrates the tragic incident of the burning of the Sabarmati Express harbouring devotees returning from Ayodhya. The fatal incident culminated in the riots of 2002 in Godhra. Ektaa Kapoor has backed the title with Dheeraj Sarna at the helm. The title also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Since, its release, the film has received laurels from several politicians including Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. Additionally, several states have declared the film tax-free.

On Friday, Home Minster Amit Shah met the team behind the gripping film that narrates one of the most important events in the country’s history. He also shared a photograph from his meeting on social media. Shah captioned the post, “Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport.”

Met the team of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. Advertisement The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport pic.twitter.com/ldauUqJnGu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 22, 2024



Previously, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the film’s screening with the cast in Lucknow. Praising the film, he said, “Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the efforts made to create animosity in society. We will make this film tax-free in the state to promote it further.”

Additionally, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the film’s screening at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. After watching the film on Thursday, he wished luck to Ektaa Kapoor and the whole team of the film via a phone call through producer Mahaveer Jain. He said, “I really liked the film…it’s extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations.”

Subsequently, he declared ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Goa. Sawant told ANI, “After watching this movie, I am considering making it tax-free in Goa; we will implement this decision in a few days. Very few filmmakers focus on real facts, and this film is based on a true incident. I congratulate the producer and actors for their commendable work.”

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali retracts statement about sending back ‘Highway’ crew member for hovering around Alia

Moreover, on November 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the film for bringing out the truth. Sharing a tweet that listed why the film is a must-watch, he agreed with the arguments. “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”