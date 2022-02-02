Tahira Kashyap Khurrana enjoys a therapeutic break, gives an artsy twist to retail therapy

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s social media is probably one of the most relatable and appealing accounts on the internet with content that strikes a chord with the audience.

The influencer took to her social media on Wednesday sharing her idea of unwinding as she enjoys shopping for art supplies with her daughter.

Beginning an interesting trend of #WomensWednesday, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana began the year with a weekly series of insights into women’s expression, bringing to social media varied aspects of female quiddities.

This week, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a reel with her 7-year-old daughter Varushka, enjoying their idea of retail therapy, shopping for some art supplies with her denoting the beautiful mother-daughter bond.

Presenting the reel, Tahira said, “Is Retail Therapy always shopping for clothes?? Nah”.

Possessing headstrong ideologies and unabashed opinions, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana reflects her thoughts through her art as well. Be it her books or films, Tahira has always provided a voice for women putting forth strong characters, even her social media posts have often advocated empowerment for women, making her one of the most influential women.

Breaking molds and stereotypes, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has created her own space as a quirky, honest, candid, and relatable storyteller with her books as well as films.

Co-founder of Indian Women Rising, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has time and again strived for the growth of women in society. With her social media posts, yet again Tahira is creating a platform for women to accept themselves as individuals and create their own identities.