Tahira Kashyap Khurrana asks women to be selflessly selfish

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana in her latest reel on Instagram demands women to be kind towards themselves first, asking them to be selflessly selfish.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana posted a reel clarifying the dilemma most women face trapped between responsibilities towards others and the necessity of self-love saying, “It’s still work in progress for me! But it’s the only way to be! To become happy myself and then become a beacon, reservoir, and the biggest source of happiness for those around…. But it all starts with filling my own vessel up with my happiness, my dreams, and my aspirations ❤️ You agree?! #reelitfeelit #reels #noguilt”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Tahira’s unabashed approach to embrace individuality resonates with women across quarters, empowering them to make their own decisions in tandem with their responsibilities towards society.

Known for her unique style of story-telling with a candid, quirky, honest, humorous yet substantial approach, Tahira’s books, as well as films, carve a place in people’s minds making her relatable with the masses.