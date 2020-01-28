Taapsee Pannu is currently working on her next film, Haseen Dilruba, alongside Vikrant Massey. While the first schedule is being shot in Haridwar, the makers of Thappad announced that the trailer of the film will be launched soon.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to announce the news.

Tweeting about it, he shared a picture of Taapsee’s look from the film and wrote, “#TaapseePannu… Trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s new film #Thappad will drop on 31 Jan 2020… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha… 28 Feb 2020 release.”

Thappad is Taapsee’s second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after the critically acclaimed Mulk.

The film has an ensemble cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor among others.

After the massive critical acclaim of Anubhav’s last outing, Article 15 featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the filmmaker is back with a new film.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, the film is slated to release on 28 February 2020.