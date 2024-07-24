‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’: Makers drop two posters! Trailer to release on…

The 2021 hit Netflix thriller is gearing up to captivate viewers with another thrilling chapter of ‘Haseen Dillruba.’ Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, the film struck the right chords with its blend of thrill, humor, romance, passion, betrayal, and murder. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its initial release, it became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix of the year, entering the top 10 in 22 countries. Riding high on the success of the original, the makers have kept fans eagerly awaiting the sequel, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,’ starring Pannu, Massey, and Sunny Kaushal.

To keep the anticipation buzzing, the makers have teased the release date of the trailer with two intriguing posters unveiled on July 24. In one poster, Rani Saxena (Taapsee Pannu), the enigmatic figure of ‘Hasseen Dillruba,’ is on a boat with her husband Rishabh Saxena (Vikrant Massey), hand in hand. Nearby, Sunny Kaushal offers her a rose from another boat, with tantalizing hints of blood on Taapsee’s hand, suggesting yet another web of deception, betrayal, and possibly murder in the upcoming sequel. Against the backdrop of a crocodile-infested waterway and the Taj Mahal, the poster evokes the essence of love and betrayal central to the original film.

Accompanying the poster was the announcement that the highly anticipated trailer will debut on July 25, with the caption, “Pyaar ka dariya ek, lekin kinaare hain do. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow!”

The second poster further stokes fans’ excitement by presenting a similar setup but with Massey and Kaushal swapping roles. This time, Kaushal and Rani are together on one boat, while Massey’s Rishabh sits on another, still connected to Pannu’s character. The poster teases, “Ishq ke iss dariya mein, kisse hoga pyaar, aur kisse takraar? Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow!”

The film is scheduled for release on August 9 and will also feature Jimmy Shergill.