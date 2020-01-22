As Taapsee Pannu began shooting for the mystery-thriller Haseen Dilruba, the actress shared some photos from the sets of the film on Instagram.

In a picture in which she shared a closeup of henna-tinted hands and red bangles, she wrote, “Fire and Ice…. but is she everything nice? Meet ‘Rani Kashyap’ in her रानी पिकं world #HaseenDilruba.”

While Taapsee’s face is not clearly visible in the picture, a glimpse of her character establishes that it, in fact, is Taapsee.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared a picture with screenwriter, Kanika Dhillon from Haseen Dilruba sets and wrote, “She writes in grey ink and I am back at adding colours to it while Khamkha captures the moment … YET AGAIN. From #Manmarziyaan to #HaseenDilruba #Continuity.”

In the photograph selfie taken from a DSLR, Kanika is seen with Taapsee while the preps for the film continue behind.

Kanika Dhillon has written two of Taapsee’s films, Manmarziyaan and Haseen Dilruba.

Earlier, both Vikrant Massey and Taapsee, the lead pair of the film had shared mahurat shot pictures from Haridwar on their respective social media handles.

Haseen Dilruba is being helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Haseen Dilruba is a twisted love story that is also a murder mystery.

Besides Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee is also part of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza while Vikrant will be seen with Yami Gautam in a rom-com called Ginny Weds Sunny.

Haseen Dilruba is slated to release on 18 September 2020.