Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday on November 19. While she kick-started her day, with a warm note from beau Rohman Shawl and a workout session, she ended her day with a surprise birthday celebration from her partner and two daughters, Alisah and Renne.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a few videos wherein she shares a sneak-peek on her birthday celebrations.

In the videos, Sushmita can be seen elated by surprise when she is taken to the terrace of her house. Everything seems to be lit and decorated with fairy lights, photos, balloons, cakes and such stuff. Everything seems to be perfect.

Alongside the videos, the actress wrote, “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you Everyone acted sooooo well…I really had no idea!!! And there it was…a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over…How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!! Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!! sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rohman Shawl also took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of her ladylove sitting on a seashore and taking a picture. Alongside the photograph, Rohman wrote, “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life !! Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life!! .Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain !.HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN..#44 lets rule this number as well!!! [email protected] Bring it on !! (sic).”

In turn Sushmita thanked her beau for the heartfelt post. She wrote, “Inshaallah Aameen!!!! Thank you jaan, for everything you are & all that you do!!! I love you ya!! (sic).”

During a recent interview, Sushmita Sen had opened up on her relationship with Rohman Shawl as she had said that they met via social media and not during any fashion event.