The streaming platform ZEE 5 has been treating fans with content-based series suitable to the taste of the Indian masses. As season 1 of the series Rangbaaz was a huge hit, the streaming platform is back with next season of their flagship show. Sushant Singh, who will be seen making his digital debut has wrapped up the shoot of Rangbaaz Phirse in Bhopal.

Sushant will be seen portraying the role of Jairam Godara who is known to be very close to a gangster Amarpal Singh, essayed by Jimmy Sheirgill.

While the Rangbaaz team was in Chanderi, Bhopal, which is known for the best handloom clusters in India, Sushant managed some time to rush to the local market and bought a few sarees for his wife post-pack up.

The actor also spent some time talking to the local shopkeepers about the fabric and print. The actor was thrilled with his expedition.

Rangbaaz Phirse is a fast-paced, crime thriller which is based on a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. The nine-episode series highlights how an individual is not born as a criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him.

Apart from Sushant and Jimmy, the show also casts Gul Panag, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sharad Kelkar, Spruha Joshi and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles. Rangbaaz Phirse is all set to premiere on 20th December.