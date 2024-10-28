Rajpal Yadav teases Chota Pandit evolution in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Renowned for his ability to elicit laughter and warmth, Rajpal Yadav is set to delight audiences once more as he reprises his beloved character, Chota Pandit, in the highly anticipated film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

With a legacy that stretches back to the original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in 2007, Yadav’s portrayal of Chota Pandit has become iconic, capturing the hearts of fans through his unique blend of humor and relatability.

In a recent interview with ANI, Rajpal Yadav shared his thoughts on the character’s evolution throughout the franchise. Chota Pandit first appeared in the initial installment alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and he later returned in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Advertisement

As the character progresses into the third installment, Yadav hinted at an exciting transformation: “You will see different shades of Chota Pandit this time,” he promised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The enduring popularity of Chota Pandit comes from his distinct personality. “He isn’t just a character but a caricature, a comic archetype,” Yadav explained. He noted that Chota Pandit embodies traditional elements of Indian theater, drawing inspiration from Bharat Muni’s ‘Natya Shastra’, which introduces characters such as the sutradhaar (narrator) and vidushak (clown).

Yadav elaborated that Chota Pandit serves as a source of comic relief, often poking fun at himself rather than others, which has endeared him to audiences over the years.

Over the course of the franchise, the character has visually evolved as well. In the first film, he sported a vibrant red outfit, while in the sequel, he donned a protective white attire. “Now, he appears covered in sandalwood paste to cleanse himself of all negativity,” Yadav shared.

Yadav expressed his excitement about reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for this new chapter. “We share a great bond, and working with him has been a joyful experience,” he said.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises to maintain the franchise’s signature blend of horror and comedy. The film features an impressive cast, including the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. Madhuri’s inclusion in the film has sparked significant interest, particularly following her dynamic interactions with Vidya Balan in the revamped version of the classic song “Ami Je Tomar 3.0.”

For Yadav, working alongside Madhuri is nothing less than a dream. “I’ve wanted to collaborate with her for so long, having admired her in numerous films. I’m grateful to the makers for this opportunity. She brings grace and charm to the story, making it a wonderful experience to work with both Madhuri and Vidya,” he reflected.

As he looks ahead, Yadav is busy with several upcoming projects. He mentioned working on ‘Bhoot Bangla’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ alongside Akshay Kumar, along with a Christmas release titled ‘Baby John’.

With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ set to premiere on November 1, it is gearing up for a box-office showdown with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.