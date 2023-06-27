Suraj Kumar, Kannada actor loses right leg in accident

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar suffered a severe accident prior to his movie debut, resulting in the amputation of his right leg. The incident occurred when his two-wheeler collided with a tipper lorry on Saturday. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee.

Suraj Kumar, aged 24 and the son of film producer S A Srinivas, had previously worked as an assistant director in films such as Airavatha and Tharak. He was in the process of working on a film called Ratham alongside Malayali actress Priya Prakash Varrier.

According to reports, the accident happened while Suraj Kumar, also known as Dhruvan, was traveling between Mysuru and Ooty. During an overtaking maneuver of a tractor, he lost control of his bike and collided with a tipper, resulting in the critical injury. He was promptly taken to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru, where his leg had to be amputated below the knee.

A police officer stated to The Indian Express, “Suraj was returning from Ooty on his bike. His right leg was completely crushed under the wheels of a tipper lorry. He was transferred to a private hospital in Mysuru, where he is currently receiving treatment.”

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, son of the legendary Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar, and his wife Geetha visited Suraj Kumar at the hospital. Suraj and the Rajkumar family share a familial connection as Suraj is the nephew of Dr Rajkumar’s wife, Parvathamma.

Amidst much anticipation, the actor was all set to make his mark in the Kannada film industry. His debut was initially planned for 2019 with Raghu Kovi’s film, but unfortunately, the project was shelved. He then had hopes of entering the industry with Anup Anthony’s film titled ‘Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma’, but that project also faced multiple hurdles and couldn’t take off. However, Suraj Kumar was not disheartened and continued his pursuit of a successful acting career.