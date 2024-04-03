Sunil Grover sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Kapil Sharma

Yesterday marked the birthday of the comedy maestro, Kapil Sharma, and the occasion has been greeted with heartfelt wishes from none other than his longtime friend and collaborator, Sunil Grover. The two comedians, who recently joined forces again for The Great Indian Kapil Show, have been making waves on social media with their camaraderie.

Sunil Grover wasted no time in extending his warm regards to Kapil Sharma, being one of the first to send him birthday wishes. In a tweet, he expressed, “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai 😉 Lots of love.” Alongside the message, Grover shared an animated picture featuring the duo, adding a touch of nostalgia to their renewed bond.

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai 😉 Lots of love. 🎂🌺 pic.twitter.com/ddPLgIvTv3
— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2024

This gesture from Sunil Grover has not only delighted fans but also hinted at a reconciliation between the two comedians, putting to rest any past differences. There was a time when Grover had parted ways with The Kapil Sharma Show due to various reasons including alleged unprofessionalism and disagreements over compensation. However, their recent collaboration and Grover’s birthday wishes signal a newfound harmony between them.

Kapil Sharma, who recently returned to the spotlight with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, has been enjoying the company of his old friends and colleagues. Joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, the show premiered on March 30, 2024, sparking excitement among fans eager to witness the magic of their reunion.

As the birthday celebrations continue, the heartfelt message from Sunil Grover to Kapil Sharma serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds forged through laughter and camaraderie. Fans can only hope that this reunion marks the beginning of many more joyful collaborations between the two comedy icons.