The Great Indian Kapil Show returns for season 2 on Netflix

Get ready for more laughter and fun as Kapil Sharma’s hit talk show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ is all set to return for a second season, courtesy of Netflix. The news comes as a delightful surprise for fans who have been eagerly waiting for more doses of Kapil’s trademark humor.

Expressing his excitement, Kapil Sharma couldn’t contain his joy and gratitude for the overwhelming response the show received worldwide during its first season. “It’s been an incredible journey with ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ The love and support we’ve received from fans across the globe have been heartwarming,” said Kapil in a statement.

Promising not to keep fans waiting for too long, Kapil Sharma hinted at an exciting lineup for the upcoming season. “We’ve got plenty of surprises in store for our audience. So, stay tuned and get ready for more laughter and entertainment,” he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, also shared her excitement about bringing back the show for a second season. “After the huge success of the first season, we’re thrilled to have Kapil and his team back on board. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has become a favorite among viewers, and we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience the magic once again,” said Tanya.

The first season of the show featured an impressive lineup of guests, including Bollywood megastars like Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, and even international sensation Ed Sheeran.

With its familiar format and hilarious antics, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ promises to bring more laughter and entertainment in its second season. So, gear up for another round of rib-tickling moments as Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur, return to tickle your funny bones.

And let’s not forget the ever-charming Archana Puran Singh, who adds her own flair as the permanent guest on the show. So, get ready for entertainment like never before as ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ returns for another season of laughter and fun-filled moments!