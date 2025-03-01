Suniel Shetty reveals being held at gunpoint during 9/11 in the US

In 2001, during the horrific incident of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was in the US. He was filming for ‘Kaante’ during the time. In a recent interview, Shetty revealed that cops held him at gunpoint due to his appearance.

Speaking on Chanda Kochhar’s YouTube channel, Suniel Shetty revealed that he arrived in LA when 9/11 occurred. However, the actor had no idea that he would soon go through a harrowing experience. “I was taken at gunpoint because I had this beard. We had just started shooting again a few days later. I was walking into the hotel, got into the lift, and realized I had forgotten my keys. There was an American gentleman there, and I asked him, ‘Do you have the keys? Because I forgot mine and my staff is out.’ He ran out and created a commotion. Within moments, armed cops stormed in and yelled, ‘Down or we shoot!’”

Shetty revealed that he was in utter shock after being forced to his knees and handcuffed. The situation escalated quickly, and the actor was completely clueless. Soon, the production team of the film showed up, explaining to them that Shetty was an actor. “That’s when the production team arrived, and the hotel manager explained that I was an actor. The whole incident was insane. There was so much chaos, and I had no idea what would happen next.”

Reflecting on the situation, Shetty stated that his gesture for a key may have created a misunderstanding. “I thought maybe he didn’t understand English, so I gestured ‘key’ and ‘lift.’ Unfortunately, it worked against me.”

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is going to star in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar and Sunajy Dutt. Moreover, the actor also has ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.