Suho joins Esom and Byun Yo Han in Lee Dong Yoon’s ‘Reborn’

EXO’s Suho, a prominent singer-actor known for roles in ‘Missing Crown Prince’ and ‘Behind Your Touch,’ is currently in discussions to return to acting in the fantastical thriller ‘Reborn’ (tentative title). He has been approached for a pivotal role by the drama’s creators, sparking curiosity among fans about how his involvement might reshape the narrative alongside headliners Byun Yo Han and Esom. ‘Reborn,’ currently in development, is already generating buzz for its stellar production team.

The drama will be directed by Lee Dong Yoon, acclaimed for ‘She Would Never Know,’ ‘The Greatest Love,’ and ‘Fated to Love You,’ with the script penned by Han Ah Reum, known for ‘See You in My 19th Life.’

On July 22, reports confirmed that Suho, of EXO fame, is considering a role in ‘Reborn.’ SM Entertainment responded, stating, “Suho has received an offer and is currently reviewing it.” The specifics of his role remain undisclosed, heightening anticipation among fans eager to see how he will enrich the story.

‘Reborn’ is set to be a gripping fantastical crime thriller rooted in ancient Korean mythology, focusing on Hwanin, ruler of the Heavens, who can recall past lives. Byun Yo Han is slated to play Baek Beom, a detective with the ability to delve into others’ past lives, while Esom will portray Rose Miller, a character who shares this ability.

Suho, born Kim Joon Myun, leads the K-pop boy band EXO and made his acting debut in 2016’s ‘One Way Trip,’ swiftly establishing himself as a prominent idol-turned-actor.

With a formidable team and an exceptional cast, ‘Reborn’ promises to deliver an enthralling narrative sure to captivate audiences.