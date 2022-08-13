Sudhanshu Pandey: If there’s no competition, nobody would want to improve

‘Anupamaa’ fame Sudhanshu Pandey says that nowadays with increase in opportunities for actors in terms of projects and platforms there is more competition and better scope to improve.

He says: “Competition has to be there, because if there is no competition then I don’t think anybody would want to improve themselves, and it would become monotonous. One must feel competition in order to grow and evolve because it’s important.”

He also asserts that though there is an increase in the number of projects, people should also think of doing more experiments with the themes and story lines.

“I am not very sure about the variety of projects, because I don’t think it’s a lot when it comes to variety because everything almost looks the same. Yes, there are various opportunities and actors do have a lot of scope to be able to work on all the platforms,” he says.

The actor, who has done a number of TV shows believes that one gets work only through talent and not just through any reference or promotions.

“I always felt personally that having a manager or a managing company doesn’t really matter because people are going to give you work on the basis of your talent. If your work is good, anybody would want to work with you. And, they would approach you directly or personally instead of going through managers because it might add a lot of communication gap and no one would want that,” he says.