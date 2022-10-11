Subhan Nadiadwala pens down a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan marks his 80th birthday today and on this very occasion, Subhan Nadiadwala who is filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s son shares a heartfelt note for his idol. He expresses about Big B is the inspiration that he derived from the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

While taking to his social media, Subhan shared a picture in which he is standing with Mr.Bachchan. He jotted down the caption –

“It’s been an absolute honor to stand next to you! My dad has grown up assisting in your films and me being the 4th generation of this family have seen you as my idol right from Yaarana which was my great-grandfather’s film! Wishing you a very Happy birthday sir, and thank you for inspiring me & so many people through your journey @amitabhbachchan sir

#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”

Moreover, if sources are to be believed the boy is prepping for his launch in Bollywood in the next 2-3 years. We can’t wait to see the magic this boy creates for the big screen just like in his father’s movies.