Abhishek Banerjee gets candid about his birthday

How did you bring in your birthday?

I brought in my birthday with very close friends. It was quite one as I leave for Baghi Becharey’s shoot tomorrow, which just got announced today. So, I will be flying for work on my birthday.

Your childhood memories of birthdays?

Childhood birthdays were the best. We used to stay in government quarters. And as I was the only child, my parents really knew how to throw a party and pamper me. It used to be a feast for all my friends, and till today, many of my old friends say that was the best food they ever had, as my Mom is really a special cook. Food with the tadka of her love.

Things have changed drastically for you since your past birthday?

Things have surely changed from last year, and it’s like more responsibility now. I finished two solo projects. And now Baghi Bechare, which will be the directorial debut of Sumit Purohit, who wrote Applause Entertainment’s Scam. The film has me and Pratik Gandhi among a bunch of talented actors.

Moving forward, what do you have in store?

Moving forward, the only thing I’m looking forward to is a good script and a greater team. Keeping it simple, focusing on good stories and not bothering with brand value, etc.

And your birthday wish?

My birthday wish would be to keep working with the creative souls in our country.