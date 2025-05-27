Shraddha Kapoor in talks with ‘Chhaava’ director for his adaptation of a Marathi novel: Report

After the successful collaboration on the ‘Stree’ series, Shraddha Kapoor recently visited Maddock’s office. The meeting has sparked talks of another collaboration between her and Dinesh Vijan. Moreover, as per reports, ‘Chhaava’ director Laxman Uttekar joined the two. Word suggests that the ‘Stree’ actress is in talks to spearhead their next, the adaptation of a Marathi novel.

A source close to the development revealed the details to Pinkvilla. “Shraddha Kapoor met Dinesh Vijan, and the duo were joined by Chaavva director, Laxman Uttekar, too. Laxman and Shraddha discussed a script, which the latter has loved and principally agreed on. If everything goes well, Shraddha Kapoor will spearhead Laxman Uttekar’s next directorial after Chhaava.” The report suggests that Shraddha Kapoor will play a Maharashtrian character on screen.

“All other details are kept under wraps for now. There is a possibility of an A-List male lead also to come onboard the film.” While the project is still in talks, the possibility of the three signing the dotted lines is high. “Dinesh Vijan is presently on a dream run, and is looking to create content that breaks away from the trends. Dinoo, along with Laxman Uttekar, have pitched a subject to Shraddha that they truly believe in and is deep-rooted in the Maharashtrian culture.”

Moreover, Laxman Uttekar and Dinesh Vijan are also working on a 3-hero project. They are hoping to take on floors in 2026 or 2027 with 3 top stars of Indian Cinema. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan is also working on expanding his horror-comedy universe in full swing. The filmmaker has a full plan chalked out with multiple titles brewing under the cinematic universe. On the other hand, if the project materialises, it will be Shraddha’s next following the unprecedented success of ‘Stree 2.’